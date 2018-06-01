Multipurpose Arena Fort Worth d/b/a Trail Drive Management Corp is a 501 (c) 3 not for profit organization located in Fort Worth TX. We are an equal opportunity employer and our employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, marital status, or any other status or condition protected by Federal and/or State laws, except where bona fide occupational qualifications apply.
We are dedicated to recruiting and developing individuals with the skills, experience, and values to contribute to the success of our organization. Our organization believes that our employees are our #1 asset and that teamwork, integrity and excellence are the keys to our success.
Upcoming Job Fairs
Dickies Arena will be hosting job fairs in 2019. Bring your resume and meet with the HR manager on site to find out more about upcoming job opportunities!
Registration Required for Hiring Fairs
- Thursday, February 14 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Saturday, February 16 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Thursday, April 25 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Saturday, April 27 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Thursday, June 27 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Saturday, June 29 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Follow signage to the event within the Chevrolet Parking Garage at:
3464 Trail Drive, Fort Worth TX 76107
For questions, please contact hr@dickiesarena.com or call 817-402-9090.
- Full Time Positions
Manager of Food & Beverage Operations
The Manager of Food & Beverage Operations will assist the Director of Food & Beverage with the successful opening of the arena and establishment of an in-house food and beverage operation, as well as, the day to day and long term business management. They will partner to ensure annual sales and profits throughout the food & beverage operation are appropriately established and achieved.
Click here for more information and to apply.
Executive Chef
The Executive Chef will assist the Director of Food & Beverage with the successful opening of the arena and establishment of an in-house food and beverage operation, as well as, day to day and long-term business management. They will drive the culinary platform on which the arena will operate.
Click here for more information or to apply.
Partnership Activation Manager
The Partnership Activation Manager will be responsible for maintaining and cultivating relationships with all corporate partners for Dickies Arena and Trail Drive Management Corp. (TDMC). The ideal candidate will have strong communications and organizational skills and can manage contracts, problem solve and provide exceptional customer service to all venue partners.
Click here for more information and to apply.
Manager of Concessions, Club Seats, Vending and Rodeo Boxes
The Manager of Concessions, Club Seats, Vending and Rodeo Boxes will oversee the staffing of all concession team members along with concept/ menu development & event planning for all operating areas under concessions oversight which will include permanent concession stands and bars, portable concessions carts, vending operations, and the in-seat service to our club seat and rodeo box guests.
Click here for more information and to apply.
Manager of Suites and Loge Boxes
The Manager of Suites & Loge Boxes will oversee the staffing of all Suites & Loge Box team members along with menu development & event-based planning for 40 Luxury Suites and 32 Loge Boxes. The Manager of Suites & Loge Boxes will work closely with the operations and culinary teams to ensure quality selections are available on an event by event basis with consideration of the anticipated guest demographic.
Click here for more information and to apply.
24/7 Assistant Security Supervisor
The 24/7 Assistant Security Supervisor will be responsible for the safety and security of Dickies Arena patrons, employees, property, and assets. Responsible for performance and conduct of all facility security officers at Dickies Arena.
Click here for more information and to apply.
24/7 Security Officer
The 24/7 Security Officer is responsible for the incident reporting, and general security operations directly associated with protecting the facility, its patrons, employees and interest of the organization. This includes the protection of all Dickies Arena infrastructure and assets.
- Part Time Positions
Parking Lot Attendant (Part Time)
The Parking Attendant is the first and last impression of Dickies Arena and visitors to the surrounding Cultural District. They will manage the efficient ingress and egress into the parking lots. Attendants will perform duties within the parking lots, entrances and interior streets accessing the Arena.
Click here for more information or to apply.
Parking Lot Cashier (Part Time)
The Parking Lot Cashier is our first and last impression of the Dickies Arena and visitors to the surrounding Cultural District. The position will manage the efficient ingress into assigned arena parking lots.
Click here for more information or to apply.
Porter (Part Time)
The Dickies Arena Porter is a valuable member to the on-site management team. He/ She is responsible for the overall upkeep and appearance of the exterior and interior cleanliness and image of all managed parking garages and surface lots.
Click here for more information or to apply.
Part Time Positions
For part time applicants wishing to apply for future job opportunities not yet listed, click here to download an application. Upon completion, the application form can be emailed to hr@dickiesarena.com, or mailed to:
Dickies Arena Human Resources
115 West 2nd Street, Ste. 204
Fort Worth, TX 76102
