Multipurpose Arena Fort Worth d/b/a Trail Drive Management Corp is a 501 (c) 3 not for profit organization located in Fort Worth TX. We are an equal opportunity employer and our employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, marital status, or any other status or condition protected by Federal and/or State laws, except where bona fide occupational qualifications apply.

We are dedicated to recruiting and developing individuals with the skills, experience, and values to contribute to the success of our organization. Our organization believes that our employees are our #1 asset and that teamwork, integrity and excellence are the keys to our success.

Upcoming Job Fairs

Dickies Arena will be hosting job fairs in 2019. Bring your resume and meet with the HR manager on site to find out more about upcoming job opportunities!

Registration Required for Hiring Fairs

Thursday, February 14 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, February 16 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, June 27 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Follow signage to the event within the Chevrolet Parking Garage at:

3464 Trail Drive, Fort Worth TX 76107

For questions, please contact hr@dickiesarena.com or call 817-402-9090.